Derbyshire service helping over 55s live independently at home is extended for another year
A local home support provider will continue to support Derbyshire residents as their independent living service has been extended for another year.
Revival, part of Honeycomb Group, has been supporting local people for three years.
The provider works across the county to support over 55s, helping them live safely in their own homes. The trusted team responsible for delivering the service say they help residents with anything that makes it easier for them to live happier and healthier at home.
Revival’s team help with community and fall alarm applications, financial support, settling people back home after a hospital stay. They also connect customers to their community to help them feel less isolated at home.
As part of the service, customers can access a 24/7 falls recovery helpline to get people back on their feet after a fall. The service has been a lifeline to 485 customers in the last year. One customer is Jayne, who said she would be lost without it.
“80-year-old Jayne was living at home with her husband. She was referred to Revival because she was falling at home”, said Team Leader Emily Fee.
“She had several health conditions that were affecting her physical and mental health. We put a community alarm in place, provided a support plan and gave her access to our falls service.
“The support provided has decreased the number of calls to NHS services and Jayne and her husband now feel safer. They both said they’d be lost without our support.”
Emily said she’s thrilled to have the service extended for another year.
“We’re over the moon to have our service extended,” added Emily. “We speak to on average 135 customers a month, working alongside statutory and voluntary agencies to provide vital support to customers living in our communities.”In recent years the team have helped to reduce the pressure faced by NHS services.
“Derbyshire is a big county. There are some parts that are quite remote and hard to reach”, Emily continued. “In those rural areas, the impact of the pandemic has hit harder compared to cities and towns and effects waiting times for services.”Find out more about the Independent Living Service here: www.thisisrevival.org.uk/derby