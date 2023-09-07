News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
These are some of the most polluted areas in the county.These are some of the most polluted areas in the county.
These are some of the most polluted areas in the county.

Derbyshire pollution: Chesterfield, Dronfield, Heanor, Alfreton and South Normanton among the 18 worst areas for pollution in Derbyshire

These are the 18 areas with the worst air quality across Derbyshire – including the likes of Chesterfield, Dronfield and more.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST

These are the areas in Derbyshire with the highest levels of pollution – according to the Indices of Multiple Deprivation data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

This research measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health. The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area.

READ THIS: Campaigners suffer Green Belt setback in fight for a farm shop and cafe in a north Derbyshire village

These are the areas across the county with the worst pollution scores (excluding Derby and South Derbyshire) – where does your neighbourhood rank?

Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06.

1. South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton

Of all the areas we ranked, South Normanton, Broadmeadows and Pinxton had the worst pollution levels - with an air quality score of 1.06. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05.

2. Dronfield Town and Unstone

Dronfield Town and Unstone was the second most polluted area - with an air quality score of 1.05. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01.

3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels was the third most polluted part of the county - with an air quality score of 1.01. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Tibshelf, Newton and Hardwick Park was the fourth most polluted area in this list, with an air quality score of 1.00.

4. Tibshelf, Newton and Hardwick Park

Tibshelf, Newton and Hardwick Park was the fourth most polluted area in this list, with an air quality score of 1.00. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHeanorGreen Belt