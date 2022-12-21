Derbyshire parents urged to make sure children are vaccinated after surge in serious cases of flu

The number of young children across England being hospitalised with the flu is over 44% higher than the last pre-pandemic year (2019/20), with around 650 children under five in hospital with flu this week – compared to around 450 at the same time in 2019/20. This time last year there were less than 20 children in hospital with flu.

In the Midlands, it is estimated that vaccine uptake in children aged two to three is also behind last year’s figures. On average, 35.7% of two and three-year-olds in the region have received their vaccine so far this year – a drop from 47% 12 months ago.

The NHS is continuing to see the impact of viruses circulating again post-pandemic. The latest winter data shows that every day over the past week, across the country, 1,162 general and acute beds were taken up by patients with flu – and 87 patients with flu were in critical care beds. The year before there was an average of just 25 patients a day in hospital with flu.

NHS chiefs have asked Derbyshire parents to make sure their children are vaccinated after a spike in serious cases of flu among under-fives.

Across the population, the intensive care admission rate is now higher for flu than for COVID-19 and UKHSA recently recommended that the increasing level of flu circulating meant that it was appropriate for antivirals to be prescribed in primary care settings for flu.

The flu vaccine can protect young children from getting seriously ill and ending up in hospital. For most children aged two to three, it is a quick and painless spray up the nose which is administered in a GP surgery. If the nasal spray vaccine is not suitable for them, they will be offered a flu vaccine injection instead.

Young children who can get a flu vaccination include:

Children aged six months to 17 years with long-term health conditions.

Children born between 1 September 2018 and 31 August 2020)

All primary school children and some secondary school aged children.

It is not too late for children to get the flu vaccine. Parents or guardians of children aged two and three, and children in a high risk group, can make an appointment through their GP surgery. Parents and guardians of any reception and primary school aged children who missed their vaccination should contact their local school-aged vaccination service or ask at their school if they are unsure.

This winter, the flu vaccine is being offered to secondary school pupils in years seven, eight and nine across December and January, so parents and guardians should make sure that they send back the consent forms to allow their child to get the vaccine.

Susanne Howes, consultant in health protection at UKHSA East Midlands, said: “As cases of flu are rising we’re urging parents, in particular, not to be caught out as rates of hospitalisations for flu continue to be high in 5-14 year olds. This will be a concern for many parents and carers of young children, and we urge them to take up the offer of vaccination for eligible children as soon as possible, including those in the two to three-year-old bracket.

“We are extremely fortunate to have vaccines, which remain our best protection against severe disease and hospitalisation this winter. Most eligible groups have been selected because they are at higher risk of severe illness, including those with long-term health conditions and pregnant women – so please book your jab without delay. It will help protect yourself, your family and help reduce the burden on our health services.