Derbyshire NHS Trust appoints new Medical Director
Girish joins the Trust from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, where he served as Chief Medical Officer.
With 30 years experience working across mental health psychiatry, Girish brings extensive experience as a consultant psychiatrist in the East Midlands. He also currently holds the role of Clinical Director for Mental Health Midlands, overseen by NHS England. In this role, Girish has played a key part in implementing the NHS Long Term Plan.
Speaking about the appointment, Selina Ullah, Chair of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dr Girish Kunigiri to Derbyshire Healthcare. His clinical expertise and leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our services and deliver high quality care to the communities we serve. I look forward to working with Girish and supporting him in his new role.”
Girish’s appointment was confirmed following a rigorous national recruitment process. He starts in post as a member of the Trust’s Board of Directors today (Wednesday 29 October 2025).
Girish says: “I am honoured to join Derbyshire Healthcare and look forward to working with colleagues across the Trust and with the communities we serve. I am a keen advocate for mental health, children’s, learning disabilities and autism services, as well as being eager to learn and support our other services with the same amount of drive. Together, I believe we can make a real positive difference to our patients and their families.”
Girish takes his place on the Trust’s Board of Directors following the departure of Dr Arun Chidambaram, former Medical Director who has commenced in post at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust.
The Trust extends its thanks to Arun for his contribution and leadership over recent years, and to Dr Mark Broadhurst for providing continuity and support as Interim Medical Director during this transition.