Derbyshire mum who 'felt like Humpty Dumpty' turns life around with incredible weight loss

Proud mother and grandmother Bev Lynam felt her life spiralling downward after breaking her back four years ago.

"I became a very overweight couch potato," she said.

"I hated myself, I felt like Humpty Dumpty in all of my clothes and was very down-hearted with not being able to do much. Plus I was drinking far too much alcohol and I needed to change my bad habits."

Bev after losing four stones in weight.

Bev decided that some drastic changes needed to be made and decided to seek the help of her local Slimming World group in February last year.

She said: "I couldn't believe my eyes when I realised there was group at Langley Mill United Cricket Club, which has been my second home for the past six years.

"The leader Gemma was there to greet me when I walked through the door for my first time and made me feel so welcome from the offset, I've never looked back."

Since joining the group, Bev has managed to turn her life around and turn her bad habits into good new ones.

Bev before her weight loss journey.

She has lost more than four stone and is now a lot more active, enjoying regular aqua aerobics and swimming several times a week.

"Yes I've put on weight due to holidays but afterwards with all the group's support and encouragement I've always managed to get back on track again," she said.

"I look forward to our weekly group chats and I've made many new friends. It's an amazing, friendly, fun and supportive class. I feel so much better in myself and it's nice to be able to be fully active around my grandkids as well."

Bev praised Slimming World's food optimising plan and recipe ideas for helping to keep her full and healthy at the same time.

She added: "My favourite meal is chilli con carne, or jacket potato with cheese, beans and salad."

Slimming World groups are held regularly at a number of locations across the Eastwood and Kimberley area.

The Langley Mill United Cricket Club group meets on Tuesdays at 4pm or 5.30pm.