Derbyshire hospitals roll out new ultrasound diagnostic service in Matlock

The North Derbyshire Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), at the hospital on Bakewell Road, will offer a full range of ultrasounds for all parts of the body, beginning on Monday, March 6.

While patients may be most familiar with ultrasound being used for pregnancy scans, the soundwave imaging technology is used to monitor many other conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the trust said: “Patients who are currently waiting for an ultrasound will be given the option to attend Whitworth Hospital CDC when booking their appointment and will often be seen much quicker at the CDC, with less waiting when there.

New and improved diagnostic services are being rolled out at the Whitworth Hospital in Matlock over the next few months.

“Patients still have the option to attend appointments at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, however you may receive an appointment quicker if you are able to attend Whitworth’s Community Diagnostic Centre.”

The new service will be open Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm, and will be staffed by sonographers from Chesterfield Royal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ultrasound provision is the latest addition to the North Derbyshire CDC, which now include weekend X-ray facilities accessible by GPs and staff in the Whitworth Urgent Treatment Centre, and blood testing services open Tuesdays and Thursday, 10am to 1.45pm.

The CDC is one of 40 – three in Derbyshire alone – created by a purported £350million of Government investment announced in 2021, as part of a long-term plan to cut waiting times, the number of patients having to travel to hospital and the carbon emissions that creates.

While questions have been raised about the success of the initiative nationally, within its first ten months of operation, the Whitworth CDC delivered 4,246 tests checks and scans.

The expansion has been supported by the Matlock Hospitals League of Friends, a voluntary charity which donated £130,000 to support the building works which have made rooms suitable for new uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has created a ‘diagnostics corridor’ with various services all neighbouring each other to allow a one-stop-shop approach for patients who may require multiple diagnostic checks.

The trust says it will be increasing blood testing capacity, imaging services and other testing facilities at the Whitworth over the coming months to provide faster and easier access, closer to where patients are receiving care.