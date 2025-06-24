Derbyshire hospital marks a decade of care with joyful birthday celebration

Cygnet Acer Clinic, a provider of mental health services for women, has marked its 10th anniversary with a vibrant carnival celebration at its site on Worksop Road in Chesterfield.

The 28-bed Cygnet Health Care hospital, which provides specialist assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for women with personality disorder, complex needs, or acute mental health issues, transformed its gardens into a colourful carnival complete with a pride-inspired theme chosen by service users.

The celebration featured circus skills workshops, glitter face art and temporary tattoos, balloon displays, and a visit from an ice cream van. Goody bags were shared with all guests, including neighbours, adding to the sense of shared joy and local engagement.

The emotional highlight of the day was an awards ceremony honouring three dedicated staff members who have been with Cygnet Acer Clinic since its opening in 2015. Among them was Jane Mosley, Occupational Therapist, who reflected on a decade of meaningful work.

She said: "Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Acer Clinic was definitely a day to remember. It was great to celebrate with service users and staff and share some of our achievements.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with committed colleagues who have shown passion, skill and a drive to continuously improve service development and patient care."

Hospital Manager Kim Mullen paid tribute to the Cygnet Health Care team and the lives they’ve helped transform over the past ten years. She said: "Celebrating ten years of Cygnet Acer Clinic is not just about marking time, it’s about recognising the lives that have been changed along the way. We’ve supported so many women through some of the most difficult times in their lives, helping them rediscover hope, rebuild relationships, and regain confidence.

"The progress we’ve seen in our service users is mirrored in the gratitude of their families, who’ve seen daughters, sisters, and mothers begin to thrive once again. I’m incredibly proud of our team. This celebration is a tribute to their compassion, resilience, and unwavering commitment.

“The event reflected not only on Cygnet Acer Clinic’s journey over the past decade but also looked forward with hope and optimism for the future. We are set to continue our mission of supporting women on their recovery journeys for many years to come.”