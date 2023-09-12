Derbyshire homecare company celebrate their award winning team

Watch more videos on Shots!

Founded in 2018, a family-run domiciliary care company, Avanti Homecare, has won three awards and has been recognised as an industry leader in the Health and Social care sector.

Avanti Homecare currently has branches based in Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Ripley and provides care in the community so the elderly can live independently in their own homes.

Fighting for their position amongst a vast number of entrants across the UK and for the second time running, Avanti Homecare are winners of the:

The management team of our Ilkeston branch

Domiciliary Care Provider of the Year 2023 - East Midlands (by GHP Healthcare & Pharma Awards)

Best Family-Run Domiciliary Care Business 2023 - East Midlands (by SME East Midlands Enterprise)

Also, SME News East Midlands recognised Avanti Homecare for their unique, supportive and engaging training by awarding them with:

The Excellence Award for Health & Social Care Team Development 2023 (by SME East Midlands Enterprise)

Avanti Homecare provides thorough and supportive in-house induction training programmes and advanced training courses that are available to their whole team.

The care team of our Ilkeston branch

Elisabeth Clark (CEO of Avanti Homecare and Chair of the Derbyshire Homecare Association) said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the winners of these awards and so proud of our entire team who look after our clients as they would do their own family - this has been our company’s mission statement from the start. We will continue with this mission and I am confident we can take a lead in shining a positive light on the care industry.”

