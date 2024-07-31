Derbyshire equine therapy group receives £9,100 grant from Severn Trent Community Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Equine therapy centre, Pony Partnerships has received a grant of £9,161 from the Severn Trent Community Fund.

Based in Etwall, Derbyshire, Pony Partnerships is a counselling service dedicated to enhance the wellbeing of young people and families through equine therapy.

The organisation has expertise to address a wide spectrum of mental health challenges, including eating difficulties and bereavement as well as working with people who are autistic or have ADHD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group also promotes environmental education and awareness within the local community, covering topics including sustainable land management, water conservation and wildlife habitat restoration.

Pony Partnerships

The grant will be used to build a new track around the site which more closely replicates natural living conditions, a field shelter and food room to improve the well-being of the horses, and to run group sessions for young people who are autistic and/or have ADHD, designed in partnership with their Young People’s Co-Production group, again funded by Severn Trent Community Fund.

Pony Partnerships will also install guttering to harvest rainwater, providing a sustainable source of water for the animals, while helping to alleviate flooding in wet weather.

Danielle Mills from Pony Partnerships, said:“Through this grant from the Severn Trent Community Fund we’ll be able to make some truly significant improvements that will benefit the community, our users, the environment, and our horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What sets us apart is our adaptability and creativity. We recognize the intrinsic connection between human health and the health of the natural environment and build meaningful connections between clients, therapists, and our animal partners in our beautiful outdoor setting.

“By providing opportunities for hands-on learning and practical experience, we hope to inspire individuals of all ages to take positive steps towards creating a more sustainable future for our community and the planet.”

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer said: “The range of therapies that the Pony Partnerships provide is fantastic and their commitment to improving nature and helping people to know more about the natural environment were strong reasons for our panel to choose to award this grant.”