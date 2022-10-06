Derbyshire Dales public health teams to stage community wellbeing festivals

The district council’s Active Dales staff will be hosting three one-day festivals targeting different sections of the community in north, south and central wards.

Such health promotion days are usually staged at local doctors’ surgeries but, thanks to funding and support from Derbyshire County Council’s public health department, over the next fortnight they will be headed to other public venues to reach more people wherever they are going about their day.

The first will take place at the Agricultural Business Centre in Bakewell on Monday, October 10, with a variety of information stalls and activities focused on physical, mental and financial wellbeing.

Wellbeing festival-goers can join a guided health walk in Bakewell on Monday.

Becky Cummins, community development manager for the district council, said: “In Bakewell we're targeting the farming and rural communities, which is why we have chosen to hold it on the town's market day.

“There will be free bacon and sausage sandwiches and activities including a health walk and an exercise class taster session.”

The second event will be aimed towards older residents and is taking place at St Oswald's Church Hall in Ashbourne on Thursday, October 13, before the mini-tour wraps up at the Farmer’s View, on Matlock’s Hurst Farm estate, on Wednesday, October 26, 11am to 2pm, to engage children and families during the school half-term.

Becky said: “Adults and older people are the target group at our Ashbourne festival, which will also feature free refreshments and the chance to try out Nordic walking.

“In Matlock there will be lots of activities, from yoga for children and adults, a kids' boot camp, Halloween Xplorer Orienteering and much more.”

Visitors to the Matlock event can also expect chip butties, fruit, cakes, tea and coffee served alongside organisations including Citizen advice, Live Life Better Derbyshire, Healthwatch, Holistic Health Derbyshire and Derbyshire Police.

For more information about the initiative, go to www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/healthactivities.