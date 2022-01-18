Derbyshire charity’s appeal for typhoon-hit islands

An aerial view of destruction in Burgos town, Siargao island after super Typhoon Rai devastated the island. Photo by ROEL CATOTO/AFP via Getty Images.

Rai hit the Visayas and Mindanao Islands in the Philippines on December 16, with torrential rains, violent winds, landslides, and storm surges that cut off water services and contaminated reservoirs and water sources.

Overall, millions of people are still in need of assistance – and Aquabox is now preparing to send a large consignment of its life- saving water filters to Southern Leyte, one of the main affected areas, where more than half a million people are estimated to be without access to clean water or sanitation.

Power has been down in almost all areas impacted by the disaster, compromising electric-powered water and sewage systems. In many towns people are reportedly collecting drinking water from springs which may well be contaminated, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

Aquabox filters ready for despatch

Aquabox has a consignment of filters ready for despatch at its depot in Wirksworth, and is working with its partners in the Philippines to establish secure distribution routes to the worst-hit areas.

The filters will enable more than 8,000 people to have clean, safe water for drinking, cooking and washing – but with airfreight costs, the shipment will cost the charity £15,000.

Aquabox gets no government funding, and relies entirely on donations for its life-saving work.

Each Aquabox family filter costs less than £30 to assemble, and has the potential to process up to half a million litres of contaminated water over its lifespan – so every £10 donation could pay for more than 170,000 litres of clean, safe water.