News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Derbyshire care provider celebrates ‘good’ ratings from Care Quality Commission

A care provider in Derbyshire is celebrating receiving ‘good’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission at three of their care homes.
By Oliver McManus
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Staff celebrating at Goldhill House, ChesterfieldStaff celebrating at Goldhill House, Chesterfield
Staff celebrating at Goldhill House, Chesterfield

Aspire Health and Care run Goldhill House in Chesterfield, Chilwell House in Ilkeston, and Dovecote in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

The three care homes have all recently been inspected by the CQC and given ‘good’ ratings - overall and in each of the five criterias judged by inspectors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff and residents have been celebrating the success with Chloe Loomes, house coordinator at Aspire, saying the results were a testament to the ‘passion and dedication’ of the team.

Staff celebrating at Chilwell House, IlkestonStaff celebrating at Chilwell House, Ilkeston
Staff celebrating at Chilwell House, Ilkeston
Most Popular

Chloe said: “(The ratings) reaffirm that the values we uphold - compassion, respect, dignity, and empathy - are not just words on paper, but principles we live by.

“This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the collective efforts of our incredible staff members. Our support staff, and management team work tirelessly, going above and beyond, to ensure that our residents receive the highest quality of care possible. It's their passion for what they do that sets us apart and makes us so proud of the work we do at Aspire Health and Care. We are also grateful to the families and loved ones of our residents, who place their trust in us to care for their cherished family members. Their support and encouragement motivate us to continually strive for excellence in everything we do.

“On behalf of all the staff at Aspire Health and Care, I want to extend our gratitude for sharing our achievements with the community. We look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional care and support to our residents and their families.”

Related topics:DerbyshireNottinghamshireBeestonIlkeston