Derbyshire care provider celebrates ‘good’ ratings from Care Quality Commission

Staff celebrating at Goldhill House, Chesterfield

Aspire Health and Care run Goldhill House in Chesterfield, Chilwell House in Ilkeston, and Dovecote in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.

The three care homes have all recently been inspected by the CQC and given ‘good’ ratings - overall and in each of the five criterias judged by inspectors.

Staff and residents have been celebrating the success with Chloe Loomes, house coordinator at Aspire, saying the results were a testament to the ‘passion and dedication’ of the team.

Staff celebrating at Chilwell House, Ilkeston

Chloe said: “(The ratings) reaffirm that the values we uphold - compassion, respect, dignity, and empathy - are not just words on paper, but principles we live by.

“This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the collective efforts of our incredible staff members. Our support staff, and management team work tirelessly, going above and beyond, to ensure that our residents receive the highest quality of care possible. It's their passion for what they do that sets us apart and makes us so proud of the work we do at Aspire Health and Care. We are also grateful to the families and loved ones of our residents, who place their trust in us to care for their cherished family members. Their support and encouragement motivate us to continually strive for excellence in everything we do.