Derbyshire care home residents harvest their first home-grown vegetables

The residents designed their new vegetable patch in preparation for Ideal Carehomes’ Gardens in Bloom competition.

Gardens in Bloom is an annual competition run throughout all Ideal Carehomes, with an aim to engage care teams, residents, and the local community in creating wonderful outside spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking great pride in their garden, the residents at Cadley Hill View were thrilled to have been able to harvest their first batch of lettuce this summer. 76-year-old resident, Rachael Woollett, said: “It’s brilliant that we have been able to grow our own lettuces, they are most definitely tastier being home grown – Cadley grown! Its more natural and organic which is always preferred, planted and picked by our own fair hands.”

Rachel Woollett with her first harvest. Photo: Ideal Carehomes

Prepared by the home’s kitchen team, the residents have been enjoying their lettuce in refreshing side salads at mealtimes. The Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, David Godrich, added: “This is a massive achievement for our residents and team, who all put so much into our beautiful garden. We are so proud of everyone who has taken part in making our garden the incredible space it is today, and we can’t wait to see what vegetables we can grow next to make our home even more sustainable!”