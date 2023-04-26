Spencer Grove, rated Outstanding by CQC, gained the award by the commendations from residents, and their family and friends. The award recognised Spencer Grove’s impressive review score of 9.9/10 on the leading care home comparison site.

A partner of a resident wrote a glowing review for Spencer Grove: “The residence was light and airy. The staff were very helpful and caring. If I was requiring this type of care, I would have no hesitation in asking to go to Spencer Grove.”

Samantha Annable, Registered Home Manager, said: “The team and residents of Spencer Grove are extremely thrilled to receive this award. We are passionate about delivering great care and support to our residents so we’re over the moon that the home has received this prestigious award. Out of 1,418 homes in the East Midlands, we are so thankful to be in the top 20 – thank you to everyone who took the time to share their feedback.”

The care home, which is a part of the award-winning group, Milford Care, has been carefully designed by Milford Care’s Montessori specialists which uses the best practice in care, food and nutrition, design and methods to engage residents in activity and help them find purpose in their day, feel a part of their community and be fulfilled.