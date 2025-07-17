It’s been a challenging time for the NHS, with lengthy waiting lists following the Covid pandemic and hospitals being hit with a “quad-demic” of seasonal illnesses this winter.

However, despite this, patients in Derbyshire seem to be satisfied with the care they are receiving, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Derbyshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Derbyshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Hartington Surgery - Buxton There were 243 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Buxton. The response rate was 44%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 86% said it was very good and 10% said it was fairly good.

2 . Evelyn Medical Centre - Hope There were 274 survey forms sent out to patients at Evelyn Medical Centre in Hope. The response rate was 52%, with 140 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

3 . Park Lane Surgery - Allestree, Derby There were 258 survey forms sent out to patients at Park Lane Surgery in Allestree, Derby. The response rate was 50%, with 129 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 81% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good.