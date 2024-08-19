Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-established Derbyshire charity supporting people with autism has issued an urgent appeal for donations after hitting a cashflow crisis which could see the organisation close down within weeks.

Marking its 20th anniversary this week, in that time Derbyshire Autism Services (DAS) has proved invaluable to countless individuals, families, carers and professional partners.

Its many and varied projects help children make sense of life with the disorder and navigate a way through to adulthood and independence, via one-to-one assistance, education, social activities, home help and advocacy.

The organisation has been credited for its nationally pioneering ‘neuro hubs’ which have drastically reduced the amount of time people spend on waiting lists for diagnosis and access to available support.

People across Derbyshire who rely on Derbyshire Autism Services face an anxious autum.

But all that could come to an abrupt end if trustees cannot raise £35,000 by September 12, as they try to buy more time to transition to a new, sustainable business model.

Chairman Steve Freeborn said: “Basically we can’t afford to keep going for a whole number of reasons. It’s been building up several years now as there have been huge cuts in social care spending and support from the likes of Derbyshire County Council and certain parts of the NHS.

“The price increases we’ve been allowed by our funders hasn’t matched the cost of inflation, particularly wages. If we don’t pay the going rate, people won’t come and work for us and there is a genuine shortage of people sticking in the profession.

“We’ve seen a pay increase of nearly 20 per cent in the last couple of years, which I don’t object to at all, but we’ve been funded for less than half that amount.

Steve Freeborn

“A lot of our work is funded by Personal Independence Payments too, and with the cost of living crisis there is a lot of pressure on how people choose to spend that money.”

He added: “Things have changed in the marketplace as well. We used to run a lot of training programmes, and some of that work has been taken away from us by the way the county council allocates contracts.

“We have a turnover of about half a million pounds and we’ve been operating on very tight margins for a number of years because we don’t need to make vast profits as long as we’re covering costs. We’re now in a situation where we can no longer cover those costs. We’re using reserves to balance the books and that can’t carry on.”

Last week, the trustees warned 33 members of staff that redundancy notices could be issued within weeks, before the charity is wound up on October 31, but not everyone has given up hope.

The committed staff know how important their work is to the people who depend on them, so they have formed two working groups: one to develop the new business model, and the other to concentrate on fundraising.

Steve said: “We’re very keen to put the new plan into effect and we have a good idea of what needs to be done, but we can’t do that without getting over the immediate crisis. Without a very significant amount of cash very swiftly, we will have to close the doors.

“£35,000 would buy us at least six more weeks to do all the necessary staff consultations, but by the end of that period we could be a position to introduce changes to move forward collectively and ensure we maximise our work in the marketplace we’re in.

He added: “DCC has responded with some surprise and shock. We hope they might think of a way to wave a magic wand but we’ll have to wait and see. They are an important client but in the end it’s very much about the services to our users and trying to ensure continuity for them.”

“There has been a lot of shock and sadness from our service users too but as trustees we have to prepare everyone for the worst. It’s a very stressful time.”

That sense of shock has been shared by many Derbyshire residents as the news has begun to spread.

Among the comment’s on the charity’s Facebook announcement, one service user said: As a SEND family that has accessed DAS, the organisation is a lifeline to so many, especially us.

“Let's hope the money can be raised and a future plan to save an instrumental charity that positively impacts so many lives in the community.”

Another said: “This is so sad. As a neurodiverse mum with neurodiverse children the lack of support in the area is shocking. I hope you find a way to keep going.”

A third chimed in: “This will impact autistic people in Chesterfield. This is one of the few services with experienced autism-trained staff providing one-to-one person centred support in the communities.”

When contacted by the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson for the county council said: “We’ve worked with Derbyshire Autism Services (DAS) for a number of years to support autistic people and their families and we’re sorry to hear they’re in difficulties.

“We originally funded their work for us with an annual grant of £26,800 and then, since September 2023, through contracts, after cabinet decided to move to a commissioned contractual approach.

“DAS, in partnership with other VCSE groups, were awarded two contracts last year for £30,000 and £57,000 which are due to run until the end of March 2025.

“If the need arises, we’ll work with our partners in health and with DAS to mitigate any risks associated with potential gaps in support for individuals.”

Anyone wanting to support the charity can go to www.derbyshireautismservices.org/donate where they will also find more information about its work.

