Derby Urgent Treatment Centre to benefit from new alliance

Patients attending Derbyshire Urgent Treatment Centre (DUTC) will benefit from a new alliance delivering compassionate, high-quality urgent care services to patients in the area every year.

DHU Healthcare (DHU) has become the new lead provider for the centre. As an already established provider of care services for people in Derby and Derbyshire, DHU will now be working in partnership with Primary Healthcare Derby (PHD) and Derbyshire Community Health Services (DCHS) NHS Foundation Trust.

The collaboration (which went live on July 1 2024) has pledged to transform patient experience for people requiring immediate treatment for injuries and illness that need urgent, but not emergency care.

The centre opens Monday to Sunday from 8am to 8pm, supporting patients who have contacted NHS 111 for advice.¹

The DHU Derby Urgent Treatment Centre Team

Paul Tilson, DHU Healthcare’s Managing Director of Urgent, Emergency and Primary Care said: “This partnership strengthens existing relationships and I’m pleased to welcome new colleagues to our DHU Team as part of becoming the lead provider for the Derbyshire Urgent Treatment Centre.

“This development enables us to continue to build crucial partnerships across our healthcare system – ensuring our patients receive the right care in the right place and at the right time, and importantly, safeguarding emergency departments (A&E) for those with the most critical needs.

Over the last nine years One Medical Group (OneMedicare) has delivered services from DUTC. Jo Shipley, Head of Urgent Care at OneMedicare commented: “We would like to recognise and thank the team for their continued dedication. The Centre is right at the heart of the community and we wish it the best of luck for the next stage of the service.”Michelle Arrowsmith, Chief Strategy and Delivery Officer for NHS Derby and Derbyshire ICB, which commissions services for local people, commented: “We would also like to thank staff at One Medical Group for their contributions to the Derbyshire urgent care system throughout this time and we look forward to working with the new partnership alliance to continue to develop even better ways of providing integrated urgent care to local people.”

