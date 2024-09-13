Derby skin clinic hailed for solving the rise in adult acne cases

Derbyshire women are spending more money than ever fighting adult acne – but one Derby skin clinic claims to have the solution.

Skin clinic Neo Elegance, based in Vernon Street, Derby, has seen a three-fold increase in the demand for acne treatments among women – and studies have shown that trying ‘to have it all’ is taking its toll on their skin.

The figures are echoed in a recent study published in PubMed, in which acne is estimated to affect 9.4% of the global population, making it the eighth most prevalent disease worldwide. Research shared in Harvard Health Publishing also found that women are more likely than men to get acne after the age of 20.

Neo Elegance owner Shakila Adamz said: “Acne can cause emotional stress to both adults and adolescents with a variety of factors contributing to the development of spots on the face, chest, shoulders and even the back. The toll of stress and all the things that come with it like hormonal changes, poor sleep, a bad diet, can all trigger acne breakouts.

“We’ve seen a marked increase in women over the age of 30 coming to Neo Elegance Clinic for acne treatment. We understand the impact that noticeable spots, blackheads, acne scars and discoloured skin can have on both our physical appearance and emotional state.

“For someone who has acne-prone skin or severe acne, they may also find that their complexion is much more sensitive to certain products, facial treatments and weather, and sometimes this can lead to more spots.”

But, luckily for women in Derbyshire, there is a solution. One of the latest clinic treatments available at Neo Elegance uses microneedling and radiofrequency combined to reduce acne and breakouts while also combating signs of ageing.

Neo Elegance creates and is renowned for offering bespoke facial treatments that are tailored to suit each individual client and their skin concerns.

Neo Elegance offers a custom and comprehensive acne facial programme to help clients achieve clearer skin and address their unique skin concerns. The programme could include a range of treatments from chemical peels, enzyme treatments, and microneedling to ultrasonic cleansing, for example.

To decide which treatments to use, the specialists at Neo Elegance consider factors like your skin’s sensitivity and texture, the type of acne you have, and your long-term skin goals.

These treatments help to exfoliate your skin, reducing acne-causing dirt and bacteria, and bring other benefits like minimising the damage to your skin post-acne, such as pitted scarring. They also help reduce stress and inflammation in your skin and balance your natural microbiome to prevent future breakouts.

Neo Elegance was founded in Derby in 2014, when it focused primarily on designing and manufacturing beauty products and devices that would turn the outdated industry on its head.

The team left Derby for a few years to set up a clinic in London’s exclusive Mayfair district. Meanwhile, they travelled the world, collecting information on the very best beauty treatments available and bringing what they’d learned back to the UK.

The treatments being offered at the Derby based clinic have proven results, according to the team. Over the past two years, the progress of a number of Derby clients has been tracked. There were noticeable improvements in 100% of clients.

Farzila Hussein, the company’s skin specialist, who has qualifications in Clinical Aesthetics, Advanced Skin Science and is an accredited trainer in beauty treatments, said: “We documented the progress of a sample of 20 men and women aged over 18 who had presented with persistent acne for six months or more.”

Traditionally, oral antibiotics would have been the next step.

“We entered them into our personalised acne programme, which includes AI skin analysis, facial treatments using a variety of our technologies from LED light therapy to chemical peels and a strict homecare routine. Upon reviewing the results, almost all of the clients were able to control and manage their acne, with the clients being happy they didn't have to take any medication.”

Farrah Mohamed, a neuroscientist, said: "GPs will often prescribe oral antibiotics with creams and gels if needed. This adds to the overuse of antibiotics in the population.

"Our approach not only provides effective treatment but also addresses the critical issue of antibiotic resistance. By utilising advanced skin technology, a tailored skincare routine and knowledge experts, we can offer our clients a safer and more sustainable solution for managing persistent acne."

Farzila added: “The clinic is an important starting point for any treatment, but it doesn’t end there. One of the best things you can do for your skin is to take care of yourself. Eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated, reduce stress and invest in a good skincare routine.”

Adult acne can have a lasting impact both physically and mentally, as Farzila knows from personal experience.

She explained: “Growing up in Derby, I battled severe acne that left me feeling isolated and self-conscious. The relentless breakouts affected my confidence and made social situations anxiety-inducing. I know that many in our community face similar struggles, often suffering in silence. It's this personal experience that fuels my passion for treating acne and supporting my clients emotionally as well as physically."

In June 2021, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended mental health support for those who have been affected by their acne, stating that the scarring that acne leaves can have a strong psychological effect, potentially causing anxiety or depression.

Attitudes to acne are changing though. A recent TikTok trend has seen bloggers and influencers removing filters and being open about their skin issues, creating more positivity around the subject.

Farzila said: “Everyone’s skin is different. It reacts differently to different products. A ‘one-size-fits-all’ scenario just doesn’t work, and an individual’s skin also changes between the seasons of the year.

“At Neo Elegance we focus on education and that’s why we offer consultations as a key starting point. They give us an opportunity to get to know the client, what they want, and provide bespoke treatments.

“We check-in throughout the treatment cycle and advise on a tailored skin care regime to follow at home between treatments to make sure they are getting the very best results.”