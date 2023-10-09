Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Colleague Box has joined forces with the YMCA Derbyshire to provide a support and advice package for those in need of help across the county.

It has been designed to support people struggling with a range of different activities, as well as offering advice and help in crisis situations. These groundbreaking packages will be available for the YMCA worldwide.

Husband-and-wife Adam and Natalie Bamford, who set up Colleague Box during covid to put smiles back on faces, have said they are honoured to be involved in the initiative.

Adam Bamford, co-founder of Colleague Box, is pictured with Grace Harrison of YMCA Derbyshire

They have been working with Grace Harrison, Rosie Heagney, and Matt Sewell, of the YMCA Derbyshire, who have offered their expertise on the battles faced by those struggling with their mental health.

Rosie Heagney from YMCA Derbyshire said: "I'm so glad I could help with this project. Mental health shouldn't be taboo. We need to keep talking and give young people the tools they need to cope. It features a coping plan that Babs, our in-house psychotherapist and I designed together."

These packages contain first aid such as bandages and plasters, distraction items such as colouring pages, fidget toys, elastic bands, colouring pencils, a word search and Polo mints.

The support element consists of non-verbal cue cards, a coping plan, positive affirmation cards, a scented roller and positive quotes.

Colleague Box has added that it will donate £1 for each package directly back to YMCA, with no profit taken from the partnership.

Colleague Box CEO Natalie Bamford said: "When Matt first approached about being involved in helping to create these special packages, we knew it was something we would love to be involved in because you know what a huge impact it can have on the lives of those needing the support. It's a real honour to be involved."

Set up by the entrepreneurial couple during the pandemic, Colleague Box has been a huge local success story and has seen Natalie and Adam create bespoke gift boxes for a wide range of local and national organisations such as Ward Recycling, delivery company dpd, the University of Lincoln and, more recently, they worked with Blue Light Card to reward more than 80,000 emergency services, NHS, social care workers and armed forces workers nominated for a special treat.

A Derby success story, Colleague Box ship thousands of gift boxes a month and are gearing up for their busiest time of year – Christmas.

Natalie added: “Christmas is always busy and we’ve already had several orders in from businesses wanting to reward members of staff for their hard work this year.

“Using our knowledge and experience – this will be our fourth year operating as Colleague Box at Christmas time – we have curated a great range of boxes, from ready-to-go options to build-your-own and bespoke boxes – to hep take away the hassle and stress of festive gifting.”