Derby-based medical manufacturer makes key hires to help drive commercial growth

Pennine Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading employee-owned manufacturers and distributors of single-use sterile Ward & Theatre Consumables and Custom Procedure Packs, has strengthened its sales team with two key hires.

Bringing decades of NHS experience, Neil McDonald has rejoined Pennine to support its ambitious growth plans. With over 30 years in the healthcare sector, Neil’s return is a full-circle moment—having previously worked with Pennine three decades ago. His deep industry knowledge and firsthand NHS experience will be instrumental in supporting the existing team, driving sales and further positioning Pennine as a market leader..

Neil McDonald commented: “It’s fantastic to be back at Pennine—coming here feels like returning home. The company’s commitment to UK manufacturing and high-quality products is truly inspiring. I’m eager to reconnect with key customers and help drive the commercial team forward.”

Additionally, Andy Uff joins Pennine on a part-time consultancy basis, bringing over 20 years of medical device expertise in the NHS and private sector. Andy has previously worked closely with Pennine’s sales team and will now play a pivotal role in developing new pack concepts and strategies, leveraging his extensive industry contacts to drive business growth. He will also support Pennine’s NHS sales strategy, ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

These appointments mark a significant step in Pennine Healthcare’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the UK market and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for medical devices.

