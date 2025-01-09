Derby-based medical device manufacturer, Pennine Healthcare launches innovative PVC-free range for a more sustainable future in healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pennine Healthcare, a leading UK-based, employee-owned medical device manufacturer, is delighted to announce the launch of its new PVC-Free range, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to support healthcare providers with environmentally responsible and high-performance solutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PVC-Free range, which includes suction connecting tubing and other medical devices, is crafted from polyolefin-based Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), an innovative material that offers a sustainable alternative to traditional PVC-based products. By choosing TPE, Pennine Healthcare aims to continue to deliver high-quality, clinically effective products while also reducing environmental impact.

Key Benefits of Pennine’s PVC-Free Range

Patient Safety: The PVC-Free range eliminates the use of harmful plasticisers such as phthalates, ensuring a safer alternative for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Sustainability: With the compound manufactured using 100% renewable energy, the PVC-Free range significantly reduces the carbon footprint of medical device production.

Superior Performance: Designed with superior kink resistance, flexibility, and clarity, Pennine’s PVC-Free tubing ensures seamless, uninterrupted suction performance, improved fluid monitoring, and enhanced handling in clinical settings.

Made in the UK: Proudly manufactured in the UK, Pennine Healthcare’s PVC-Free products support local manufacturing and contribute to the UK economy, ensuring reliable supply chains and faster lead times for healthcare providers.

Pennine Healthcare HQ - City Gate, Derby

The launch of the PVC-Free range aligns with Pennine Healthcare’s long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility and its mission of “Protect Life. Empower Colleagues. Enrich Communities”. As the healthcare industry continues to move towards more sustainable solutions, Pennine Healthcare is leading the way by introducing a product line that meets the demands of modern healthcare while minimising its impact on the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Wilson, Head of Marketing and Communications, states: “We’re excited to introduce our new PVC-Free range, which not only addresses the increasing demand for sustainable healthcare solutions but also offers the same high levels of safety and clinical performance that our products are known for.” “By combining innovation, patient safety, and environmental responsibility, we believe we are taking a crucial step towards a greener and more sustainable healthcare future for all.”