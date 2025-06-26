Derby-based medical device manufacturer, Pennine Healthcare launches innovative Airoline Yankauer
The new AirOline range are hand operated, single use, and are used as a conduit to remove bodily fluids and secretions, surgical tissue debris, irrigation fluids and gasses. They are used in surgical sites and body cavities to facilitate observation and/or to clear an obstruction. To be used on all patient populations by clinicians and trained homecare users, in clinical setting, homecare and emergency settings.
- Smooth Bend: The Pennine AirOline Yankauer devices are designed with a smooth bend to help with insertion into the patient airway.
- Airway Management: This device can aid in the management of a patient’s airway during an emergency event.
- Emergency Management: This device is appropriate for the management of difficult airways.
The launch of the AirOline Yankauer aligns with Pennine Healthcare’s long-standing mission of protecting life, championing UK Manufacturing and ensuring that customers’ needs and continually met.
“We are excited to introduce our new AirOlineYankauer Range, which has been specifically designed to support the growing demands of clinicians both here in the UK and also Internationally,” said Dan Wilson, Head of Marketing and Communications at Pennine Healthcare. “Through R&D we are delighted to once again be adding a UK Manufactured product to our portfolio that is fulfilling customer demand.”