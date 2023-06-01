Michael ‘Mick’ Bradley, 63, was diagnoses with glioblastoma in October of last year with his daughters Megan and Amy now on a mission to raise £10,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

The two sisters recently held an event in Shirebrook which took them past the £5,000 mark. The day, held at Shirebrook Cricket Club, was sponsored by Cygnet – a health and social care company at which both the sisters work.

Megan is a nurse associate at Cygnet Manor, a Cygnet Health Care service for men with learning disabilities, associated complex needs and who may have behaviours that challenge. Amy is an administrator at Cygnet Storthfield House, a 22 bed specialist high dependency inpatient rehabilitation service for men.

Megan and her dad attend the Shirebrook Fundraiser

Megan explained: “We were extremely grateful when we found out that Cygnet would be sponsoring the fundraising day and supporting us to raise money for a charity that is very close to our hearts.

“The team at Cygnet Manor were amazing in their support to help make the fundraising day as successful as it was and ensuring that we had everything we needed.”

There were lots of activities that took place on the day including bouncy castles and inflatable slides for children and families, a huge raffle with over 40 prizes, arts and craft stations and a charity football match.

Megan added: “The day helped us to raise over £5,400, which will be donated directly to Brain Tumour Research and can help to further the research for brain tumours. Only 1% of the national spend on cancer research is allocated to funding research into brain tumours therefore it is so important that we raise awareness for the disease.”

David, Mick’s brother, from Shirebrook, died from the same type of tumour when he was 64, in 2016.