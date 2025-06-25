Cygnet Hospital Derby awarded new accreditation

Litchurch Ward at Cygnet Hospital Derby has been awarded full accreditation status by the Quality Network for Forensic Mental Health Services (QNFMHS), part of the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

The ward, a 15-bed low secure service for men at the London Road hospital, received the accolade following a comprehensive assessment process. The accreditation is a mark of excellence, recognising services that demonstrate competence, fairness, and adherence to nationally recognised standards in forensic mental health care.

The evaluation was conducted by a peer review team who assessed a range of factors, including the therapeutic environment, staff training and support, clinical care, safeguarding, and governance.

Litchurch Ward was praised for its compassionate approach to care and strong commitment to co-production and patient involvement.

Highlights from the accreditation report include:

A supportive workforce culture, with access to regular supervision, training, and staff wellbeing initiatives.

A welcoming, homely ward environment with natural light and secure outdoor spaces.

Healthy, balanced meals provided by a dedicated catering team.

Strong relationships with carers, who are actively involved in care planning and supported through regular engagement and feedback.

Positive patient feedback about feeling listened to, understood, and supported by staff.

A proactive, multidisciplinary management team fostering collaboration with staff, patients, and families.

Robust governance and safety procedures, with effective systems for reporting incidents and reducing restrictive practices.

Feedback from patients and carers further highlighted the positive impact of the ward’s care with comments including;

“Everything has been explained to me… the team have checked in on me still to make sure I am ok.”

“Staff have always been helpful and supportive.”

“Everything is nice and pleasant, not felt overwhelmed.”

“I feel I can speak to all of the staff here.”

“The staff understand my needs.”

The team at Litchurch Ward said they were proud to have achieved accreditation through the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

Hospital manager Mark Varney added: “This is a testament to the dedication, compassion and teamwork that defines our service. Every member of our team works tirelessly to provide safe and person-centred care. To have that recognised at a national level, and through the voices of the people who use and support our service, means so much to us all.

“We work collaboratively with service users and external professionals to support individuals in our care and it is so pleasing to hear about the positive feedback we received as part of the assessment.

“This recognition marks an important milestone in the ward’s ongoing mission to provide high-quality forensic mental health services.”