It is almost four years since former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first national lockdown – on March 23, 2020.

The lockdown remained in place for three months as coronavirus claimed the lives of thousands of people.

In-line with the rest of the country, Chesterfield’s non-essential shops were forced to close and people across the town began working from home.

Images here show the town’s empty shops, market and main thoroughfares just days into the new social distancing measures.

1 . Covid-19 lockdown fourth anniversary Eerie photos of empty Chesterfield Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Packers Row Just one or two passers-by in the eerily-quiet street Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales