Covid-19 lockdown fourth anniversary – eerie photos of an empty Chesterfield

Pictured here are Chesterfield deserted streets as the country went into Covid lockdown.
By Ben McVay
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:13 GMT

It is almost four years since former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first national lockdown – on March 23, 2020.

The lockdown remained in place for three months as coronavirus claimed the lives of thousands of people.

In-line with the rest of the country, Chesterfield’s non-essential shops were forced to close and people across the town began working from home.

Images here show the town’s empty shops, market and main thoroughfares just days into the new social distancing measures.

Eerie photos of empty Chesterfield

1. Covid-19 lockdown fourth anniversary

Eerie photos of empty Chesterfield Photo: Brian Eyre

Stalls closed, empty walkways

2. Market Place

Stalls closed, empty walkways Photo: Brian Eyre

Just one or two passers-by in the eerily-quiet street

3. Packers Row

Just one or two passers-by in the eerily-quiet street Photo: Brian Eyre

The normally-crowded shopping street show here empty

4. Vicar Lane

The normally-crowded shopping street show here empty Photo: Brian Eyre

