Council was right to throw out plans to convert Derbyshire house into kids care home
An inspector has sided with Bolsover District Council over its refusal of an application to convert a domestic dwelling into a children and young person’s care home.
The application for change of use of a house in Oakdale Road, Broadmeadows, Pinxton, to a care home for young people was refused by the authority in February last year on the grounds that it did not fall within the correct class framework, rendering work already carried out on the site unlawful.
The applicant subsequently launched an appeal, which was dismissed by the inspector who claimed the council’s reasons for refusal were justified.
MORE TO READ: Chesterfield Borough Council under fire after increasing car parking charges
A report to the committee stated: “The inspector concluded there were no obvious physical features that distinguished the property from a normal family dwelling but considered that there would be other notable differences in its use.
“It may also result in a number of vehicles being parked at the property at any one time including carers, a manager and other professionals visiting the site.”