Will England fully reopen on June 21? The number of Covid cases in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield as 'freedom day' looms
The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chesterfield as the so-called ‘freedom day’ of June 21 gets closer.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:27 am
There are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant though.
Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal the infection rate in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield per 100,000 people, between 28 May and 4 June.
