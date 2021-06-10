Figures from Derbyshire County Council reveal the latest Covid rates in Chesterfield as lockdown eases. Image: Pixabay.

Will England fully reopen on June 21? The number of Covid cases in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield as 'freedom day' looms

The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chesterfield as the so-called ‘freedom day’ of June 21 gets closer.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:27 am

There are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant though.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal the infection rate in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield per 100,000 people, between 28 May and 4 June.

1. Old Whittington

Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 41.8 per 100,000 during the period of May 28 to June 4, according to Government data. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Spital and Hasland

Spital and Hasland recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 28 May and 4 June, according to Government data. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Staveley and Norbriggs

Staveley recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 28 May and 4 June, according to Government data. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. Newbold

Newbold recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from 28 May and 4 June, according to Government data. Image for illustrative purposes only.

Photo: Brian Eyre

