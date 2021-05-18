Unvaccinated younger people linked to Derbyshire Covid-19 outbreak

Long Eaton has one of the country’s highest infection rates – despite Derbyshire’s strong vaccination record, with 71.64% of the county’s adult population now having received jabs.

The Covid outbreak in Derbyshire has been linked to Wilsthorpe School with more than 170 staff and pupils testing positive. This has triggered snap testing and widespread self-isolation in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Younger people who are not yet eligible for the vaccine are thought to be behind the Derbyshire outbreak of Covid-19

Local health chiefs have stressed that a significant portion of the population remains entirely unvaccinated and these are also the people more likely to be out of their homes – either for work, school or leisure.

This carries the inherent risk of the virus being able to spread within this portion of the population and into groups which are deemed more vulnerable.

It is this portion of the population which are most likely to trigger a third wave of the virus.

A significant number of the area’s adults, and almost all children, are still unvaccinated, and even those vaccinated may be able to transfer the virus to others.

Dean Wallace, Derbyshire public health director.

Dean Wallace, who is leading Derbyshire County Council’s response to the pandemic, said: “This significant outbreak is a timely reminder that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and we still need to take precautions to protect those we love from this illness – especially those not yet vaccinated.

“I know people will be looking forward to more freedom, but I would ask everyone across Derbyshire to take a sensible approach and think carefully about the risks to their loved ones before making any decisions about mixing indoors.

“We’ve come so far in our fight against this pandemic and the vaccine has been a real turning point and I’d urge everyone to get both doses of the vaccine when they are called.

“Thanks to everyone continuing to follow the guidance and get tested regularly to help bring this outbreak under control. I’d urge everyone throughout Derbyshire to keep going and use your judgement to keep everyone safe.”

Figures confirm that the population who have not yet received vaccines in the Long Eaton areas are those, for the most part, are not yet eligible for vaccines, with those aged 50 and above eligible for weeks and months, the vast majority of which have accepted the offer.

However, the chunk which remains unvaccinated is significant enough to provide the opportunity for sizeable outbreaks – as has been shown.

Local health chiefs have stressed that a significant portion of the population remains entirely unvaccinated and these are also the people more likely to be out of their homes – either for work, school or leisure. These are reasons which are well within restrictions.

This carries the inherent risk of the virus being able to spread within this portion of the population and into groups which are deemed more vulnerable.

It is this portion of the population which are most likely to trigger a third wave of the virus, while carrying out fully approved and sanctioned actions.