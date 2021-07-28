The number of under-30s in Derbyshire being vaccinated has been revealed.

The number of under-30s taking up Covid-19 jabs in every Derbyshire district as thousands remain unvaccinated

New figures reveal the number of under-30s in each Derbyshire district who have had at least one Covid vaccination.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 2:47 pm

National reports suggest the number of young people taking up the offer of a life-saving jab is drying up to such an extent that vaccines are being thrown away.

Here we reveal the take-up figure in each part of Derbyshire apart from Derby city, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

1. Derbyshire Dales

In the Derbyshire Dales, 80.4 per cent of under 30s have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine - with an estimated 1,500 in this age group left to vaccinate. Figures: ONS.

2. North East Derbyshire

In North East Derbyshire, 79.3 per cent of under 30s have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine - with an estimated 2,515 in this age group left to vaccinate. Figures: ONS.

3. South Derbyshire

In South Derbyshire, 76.3 per cent of under 30s have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine - with an estimated 3,396 in this age group left to vaccinate. Figures: ONS.

4. High Peak

In High Peak, 74.3 per cent of under 30s have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine - with an estimated 3,017 in this age group left to vaccinate. Figures: ONS.

