The number of under-30s taking up Covid-19 jabs in every Derbyshire district as thousands remain unvaccinated
New figures reveal the number of under-30s in each Derbyshire district who have had at least one Covid vaccination.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 2:47 pm
National reports suggest the number of young people taking up the offer of a life-saving jab is drying up to such an extent that vaccines are being thrown away.
Here we reveal the take-up figure in each part of Derbyshire apart from Derby city, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).
