The latest Covid situation in Chesterfield as six neighbourhoods report infection rates of more than 1,000

The infection rate, the number of people per 100,000 of the population who have had at least one positive test result in the most recent seven-day period to December 23, currently stands at 992.1.

All areas of Chesterfield saw a rise in cases and there were six neighourhoods where the rate of new infections is in excess of 1,000 cases per 100,000.

New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill had the highest increase in cases, where there was a rise of 225.9 per cent on the previous week followed by Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels, where cases went up by 123.1 per cent.

The highest case rate was also in Chesterfield and Stonegravels, with 1,191.3 per 100,000.

Here is the situation in every area of Chesterfield during the latest period, which covers the week up to December 23.

1. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels recorded an infection rate of 1191.3 per 100,000 during the period of December 17 to 23. The rate has increased 123.1% compared to the previous week. ​Image for illustrative purposes only Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill recorded an infection rate of 1115.9 per 100,000 during the period of December 17 to 23. The rate has increased 225.9% compared to the previous week. ​Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland recorded an infection rate of 1134.8 per 100,000 during the period of December 17 to 23. The rate has increased 46.7% compared to the previous week. ​Image for illustrative purposes only Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South and Tapton recorded an infection rate of 1070.7 per 100,000 during the period of December 17 to 23. The rate has increased 111.1% compared to the previous week. Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales