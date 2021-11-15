Figures show the number of people in Chesterfield neighbourhoods who have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The five Chesterfield neighbourhoods where fewer than 80 per cent of residents have been double jabbed

Almost half of Chesterfield neighbourhoods have seen less than 80 per cent of residents double jabbed.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:36 pm

Government figures show that 80.2 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the town have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccination – compared to 79.9 per cent across the UK as a whole.

Of the 13 neighbourhoods in the borough, just two have a vaccination rate over 85 per cent.

Here is the situation in every Chesterfied borough:

1. Brookside and Walton

In Brookside and Walton 82.8 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 87.6 per cent are double-jabbed.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Brimington South and Tapton

In Brimington South 90.5 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 85.3 per cent are double-jabbed.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Ashgate and Brockwell

In Ashgate and Brockwell 90.3 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 84.2 per cent are double-jabbed.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Loundsley Green and Holme Hall

In Loundsley Green 89.2 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 83 per cent are double-jabbed.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4