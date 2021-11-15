The five Chesterfield neighbourhoods where fewer than 80 per cent of residents have been double jabbed

Government figures show that 80.2 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the town have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccination – compared to 79.9 per cent across the UK as a whole.
Of the 13 neighbourhoods in the borough, just two have a vaccination rate over 85 per cent.
Here is the situation in every Chesterfied borough:
1. Brookside and Walton
In Brookside and Walton 82.8 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 87.6 per cent are double-jabbed.
2. Brimington South and Tapton
In Brimington South 90.5 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 85.3 per cent are double-jabbed.
3. Ashgate and Brockwell
In Ashgate and Brockwell 90.3 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 84.2 per cent are double-jabbed.
4. Loundsley Green and Holme Hall
In Loundsley Green 89.2 per cent of residents have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 83 per cent are double-jabbed.
