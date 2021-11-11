The Covid situation in every Chesterfield area as town records highest infection rates in Derbyshire

According to the council’s Covid Surveillance Report, there have been a total of 592 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 564.3 per 100,000 population, in the week up to November 5.

This is a decrease from the previous week, which reported 653 cases, but is the highest number of cases and the highest seven-day rate among the districts and boroughs of Derbyshire.

The average age of all cases was 35.2 and 51 per cent of all cases were female.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:

1. Old Whittington Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 918.6 per 100,000 during the period of October 30 to November 5.

2. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton recorded an infection rate of 812.8 per 100,000 during the period of October 30 to November 5.

3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield recorded an infection rate of 620.9 per 100,000 during the period of October 30 to November 5.

4. Dunston Dunston recorded an infection rate of 618.4 per 100,000 during the period of October 30 to November 5.