The Covid infection rate in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield in the last week of July

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 591 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 563.4 per 100,000 population, in the fortnight up to July 30.

This is a decrease from the previous 14-day period which reported 839 cases.

The average age of all cases was 29.2 and 50.4 per cent of all cases were male.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield.

1. New Whittington New Whittington recorded an infection rate of 799.7 per 100,000 during the period of July 17 to July 30.

2. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield recorded an infection rate of 786.5 per 100,000 during the period of July 17 to July 30.

3. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland recorded an infection rate of 629 per 100,000 during the period of July 17 to July 30.

4. Boythorpe and Birdholme Boythorpe and Birdholme recorded an infection rate of 595.4 per 100,000 during the period of July 17 to July 30.