The Covid infection rate in every Chesterfield neighbourhood as town records highest case numbers in Derbyshire

According to Derbyshire County Council’s Covid Surveillance report, there have been a total of 652 cases of Covid-19 identified by testing in Chesterfield at a rate of 621.5 per 100,000 population, in the week up to October 29.

This is a decrease from the previous week, which reported 704 cases, but is the highest number of cases and the highest seven-day rate among the districts and boroughs of Derbyshire.

The average age of all cases was 30.8 and 53.6 per cent of all cases were female.

Here is the situation in every neighbourhood of Chesterfield:

1. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington recorded an infection rate of 913.9 per 100,000 during the period of October 23 to 29, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

2. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley recorded an infection rate of 769.8 per 100,000 during the period of October 23 to 29, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

3. Old Whittington Old Whittington recorded an infection rate of 723.7 per 100,000 during the period of October 23 to 29, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

4. Ashgate and Brockwell Ashgate and Brockwell recorded an infection rate of 691.4 per 100,000 during the period of October 23 to 29, according to figures by Derbyshire County Council in its latest Covid-19 Surveillance Report.