The 11 north Derbyshire areas with the highest Covid infection rates

There were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20 per cent in the South East of England but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the North East.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 20.

Here are the 11 north Derbyshire areas, covering Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, with the highest rates over this period:

1. Langwith, Shirebrook South and Pleasley Langwith, Shirebrook South and Pleasley had 1,262 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Image for illustration only. Photo: Steve Uttley Photo Sales

2. Creswell and Hodthorpe Creswell and Hodthorpe had 1,154.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Image for illustration only. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton had 1,071.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Bolsover North and Shuttlewood Bolsover North and Shuttlewood had 1,046.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales