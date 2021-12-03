The 10 north Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose fastest in the past week

Coronavirus infection rates are still rising across the UK, official figures show.

There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up two per cent from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to November 25.

Here are the neighbourhoods in north Derbyshire, covering Bolsover, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire council areas, with the biggest rise in case rates:

1. Eckington West and Coal Aston Eckington West and Coal Aston had 361.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 140 per cent from the week before.

2. Creswell and Hodthorpe Creswell and Hodthorpe had 686.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 91.3 per cent from the week before.

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton had 797 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 74.3 per cent from the week before.

4. Arkwright Town and Temple Normanton Arkwright Town had 417.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 60 per cent from the week before.