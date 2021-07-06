Alloga UK, based at the Castlewood Business Park, on Farmwell Lane, has been working with national wholesaler Alliance Healthcare UK, to deliver approximately 50 per cent of England's vaccines.

Since December 2020, the life-saving vaccines were taken to approximately 1,490 sites including hospitals, major vaccination centres, care homes and prisons, with going out up to seven days a week.

Alloga working group with the vaccines

A dedicated team led by Chris Williams, Alloga UK managing director, ensured that all necessary processes and preparations were in place.

The site was frequently visited by Government appointed security agencies to ensure safety and security of the vaccines’ storage.

Mr Williams said: “Alloga UK was delighted to be playing a key part in the distribution of the vaccines.

“Our unrivalled experience in vaccine distribution has informed our approach and allowed us to work at pace with NHSE in designing and implementing this very complex supply chain within such a short period of time.

Alloga UK employees working with the chilled vaccines

"This implementation has been far from easy, but our professional teams, coupled with a can-do mentality, has allowed us to overcome many logistics challenges and implement an excellent solution. The teams across NHSE, Alloga UK and Alliance Healthcare UK should be justifiably proud of their collective achievement.”

Julian Mount, managing director of Alliance Healthcare UK said: “I am so proud that our business and our colleagues are playing such a key part in the lifesaving effort of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.”

