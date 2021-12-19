These statistics break down the amount of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases that have been recorded in each of Derbyshire’s local authorities up to December 15.

The suspected Omicron infections are S-gene dropout cases. A method for spotting potential Omicron infections is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases. Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive Omicron testing.