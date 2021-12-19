Omicron infections in Derbyshire have risen in the past week.

Omicron in Derbyshire: new infection figures for Chesterfield, Amber Valley, Derbyshire Dales and more as cases rise across county

The number of Omicron cases detected in each area of Derbyshire has been shown by new figures.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 12:15 pm

These statistics break down the amount of confirmed and suspected Omicron cases that have been recorded in each of Derbyshire’s local authorities up to December 15.

The suspected Omicron infections are S-gene dropout cases. A method for spotting potential Omicron infections is to look for a marker called the S-gene, which is missing in variants such as Omicron and Alpha but present in Delta cases. Once identified, swabs showing so-called ‘S-gene dropout’ can then be sent for definitive Omicron testing.

Here is the situation in each area of Derbyshire:

1. Bolsover

Bolsover has recorded 10 confirmed Omicron cases and 18 suspected cases. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

2. Derbyshire Dales

In the Derbyshire Dales, there have been 13 confirmed cases and 34 suspected cases of Omicron.

3. Chesterfield

Chesterfield has recorded 7 confirmed Omicron cases and 42 suspected cases.

4. Amber Valley

In Amber Valley, there have been 33 confirmed and 24 suspected cases of Omicron.

