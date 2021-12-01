North Derbyshire communities urged to get vaccinated as Covid rates rise
A council chief has urged residents in three North Derbyshire communities to get vaccinated after it was revealed their Covid rates are higher than surrounding areas.
Councillor Alex Dale, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council has appealed to people in Clay Cross, Grassmoor and Holmewood to get the jab.
Speaking at a meeting of the full council, he said: “Covid rates in North East Derbyshire, and in particular in Clay Cross, Grassmoor and the Holmewood areas are fairly high at the moment, and while our vaccination rates are also among the highest in the county, and the county’s among the highest in the country, these same three areas are notably a few percentage points behind the rest of the district in terms of vaccination rates, which may help to explain those higher rates of transmission.
“I therefore urge all residents to get vaccinated, if not already, and take up the opportunity for a booster jab.
“Particularly those residents in Clay Cross, Grassmoor and Holmewood.”