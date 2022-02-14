There were 579,638 cases nationally in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

But what is the situation in north Derbyshire?

Not all neighbourhoods in the area, including the areas of Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire, are seeing a drop in infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire with the highest case rates right now.

1. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill had 1,141.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.4 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane Dronfield South and Gosforth Lane had 1,040.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 1.3 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton had 1,006 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 10 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dronfield West and Holmesfield Dronfield West had 979.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales