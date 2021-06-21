Latest Covid infections rates in every area of Chesterfield as June 21 ‘unlocking’ is delayed

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show four out of 13 neighbourhoods in Chesterfield still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.
1. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton
Inkersall Green and Duckmanton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on June 8 to 65.5 per 100,000 people on June 15, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Louise Cooper
2. New Whittington
New Whittington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on June 8 to 63.5 per 100,000 people on June 15, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels
Central Chesterfield has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on June 8 to 51.7 per 100,000 people on June 15, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Spital and Hasland
Spital and Hasland has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from 0 on June 8 to 34.5 per 100,000 people on June 15, according to Government figures. Image for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: Brian Eyre