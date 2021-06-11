Is England heading for a third wave? Here are the Derbyshire areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June
Lockdown has beens gradually lifting in Derbyshire and across England for two months now – but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:27 am
And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.
The latest figures show nine neighbourhoods in Derbyshire outside of Derby city, saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.
Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw a rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.
