How many Covid cases are there in Chesterfield among at-risk groups? The age groups with the highest number of cases revealed

But across England, fewer than one in 14 new Covid cases are among the at-risk 60 and over age group, with people under 30 accounting for half of all cases in the seven days to 11 May.

But is it the same picture in Chesterfield?

We have crunched the latest numbers from the UK government coronavirus dashboard to reveal which age groups are seeing the highest number of cases.

The figures refer to the total number of cases, not the rate per head of the population.

Of the 17 cases recorded in Chesterfield between 5 and 11 May, the top nine worst affected age groups are as follows:

1. 15-19-year-olds People aged 15-19 accounted for the highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with six, or 35.3 % of the total. Photo: Pixabay Buy photo

2. 10-14 year olds People aged 10-14 accounted for the second highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with three, or 17.6% of the total. Photo: Pixabay Buy photo

3. 0-4 year olds Children aged 0-4 accounted for the third highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with two, or 11.8% of the total. Photo: Pixabay Buy photo

4. 60-64 year olds People aged 60-64 accounted for the joint fourth highest number of cases between 5 and 11 May, with one, or 5.9% of the total. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo