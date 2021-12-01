Getting a PCR test in Derbyshire: Where can I get a PCR COVID-19 test?

A new variant of COVID-19 has recently hit the UK, named Omicron. It originates from South Africa and while there are only 22 confirmed cases across the country at this point, due to the virus’ infectious nature, this could escalate quickly.

As such, testing is paramount – it’s estimated that around one in three people who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic. This means that you could potentially pass on the virus without even being aware of its presence in your body.

From November 30th, face masks have been made mandatory in shops and public transport – however, there are no guidelines for their usage in public houses, libraries or other establishments as of yet.

John Devlin 06/10/2021

Regardless of your vaccinated status, you will be required to self-isolate for ten days if you come into contact with someone who is suspected of having the Omicron variant. If you think you may have it, you will also need to self-isolate if you test positive.

If you’d like to take a PCR test, here’s the sites in Derbyshire that are conducting them.

December 2nd

Bolsover: Whitwell Community Centre, S80 4NN (9:30am – 4:30pm).

Chesterfield: Loundsley Green Community Centre, S40 4QU.

South Derbyshire: Frank Wickham Hall, Etwall, DE65 6JE.

December 3rd

Amber Valley: The Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, DE55 2EJ

Bolsover: Hillstown Village Hall, S44 6LW.

High Peak: Fairfield Adult Education Centre, Buxton, SK17 7PE.

December 6th

Derbyshire Dales: Hurst Farm Community Centre DE4 3TG

December 7th

Chesterfield: Speedwell Rooms, Staveley, S43 3JL.

South Derbyshire: Midway Community Centre, Swadlincote, DE11 0FH.

December 8th

Amber Valley: Langley Mill, St. Andrew’s Church, NG16 4BP.

Chesterfield: Parish Church, S40 1XJ (10am – 4pm).

North East Derbyshire: Pilsley Village Hall, S45 8HU (11am – 6pm).

December 9th

Bolsover: Whitwell Community Centre, S80 4NN (9:30am – 4:30pm).

Chesterfield: Loundsley Green Community Centre, S40 4QU.

South Derbyshire: Frank Wickham Hall, Etwall, DE65 6JE.

December 10th

Amber Valley: The Post Mill Centre, South Normanton, DE55 2EJ.

Bolsover: Hillstown Village Hall, S44 6LW.

High Peak: Fairfield Adult Education Centre, Buxton, SK17 7PE.