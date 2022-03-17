Coronavirus infections are rising across the UK at the start of March, including in all neighbourhoods in Chesterfield. Image: Pixabay.

Covid: Chesterfield areas with highest coronavirus infections in the past week as all 13 neighbourhoods report spike

Coronavirus infections are rising across the UK, including in all neighbourhoods in Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:17 pm

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now.

1. Old Whittington

Old Whittington had 713.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 155 per cent from the week before.

2. Staveley and Norbriggs

Staveley had 644.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 292.2 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only.

3. Brookside and Walton

Brookside and Walton had 632.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 59.4 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only.

4. Brimington South and Tapton

Brimington South had 619.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 340 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only.

