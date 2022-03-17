There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now.

1. Old Whittington Old Whittington had 713.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 155 per cent from the week before. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley had 644.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 292.2 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton had 632.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 59.4 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South had 619.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 340 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales