Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Chesterfield Royal Hospital has been caring for 25 coronavirus patients, latest figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in the hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was up from 16 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 32% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.
Across England there were 5,213 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 657 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.
The figures also show that 24 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 10. This was up from 17 in the previous seven days.