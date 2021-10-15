Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in the hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was up from 16 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 32% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.

Across England there were 5,213 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 657 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of beds at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 32% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 19.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.