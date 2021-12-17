With Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of an imminent ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases, areas which are hotspots for the variant are already seeing some of the country’s highest overall infection rates.

Across the UK, there were 344,857 positive test results in the week to December 9, up seven per cent from the week before.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have also been published for the week to December 9.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates.

1. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton had 731.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 21.7 per cent from the week before.

2. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland had 627.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 5.2 per cent from the week before.

3. Ashgate and Brockwell Ashgate and Brockwell had 491.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 18.2 per cent from the week before.

4. Dunston Dunston had 443.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.7 per cent from the week before.