Chesterfield Royal Hospital says beds are ‘almost full to capacity’ amid unprecedented demand on services across Derbyshire.
Joined Up Care Derbyshire issued the urgent call for the public’s help to make sure they can focus care on the most poorly patients.
It comes as figures reveal there were 88 patients at the Royal with the virus on March 29 – an increase from March 22, when that figure was 59.
Across the UK, there were 501,629 cases in the week ending March 31, a 17 per cent drop from the week before.
The wave, linked to the highly contagious Omicron sub-variant BA.2, is now subsiding in all regions of the UK, the data shows.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 31. The figures include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now: