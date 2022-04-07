Chesterfield Royal Hospital says beds are ‘almost full to capacity’ amid unprecedented demand on services across Derbyshire.

Joined Up Care Derbyshire issued the urgent call for the public’s help to make sure they can focus care on the most poorly patients.

It comes as figures reveal there were 88 patients at the Royal with the virus on March 29 – an increase from March 22, when that figure was 59.

Across the UK, there were 501,629 cases in the week ending March 31, a 17 per cent drop from the week before.

The wave, linked to the highly contagious Omicron sub-variant BA.2, is now subsiding in all regions of the UK, the data shows.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 31. The figures include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the highest case rates right now:

1. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South and Tapton had 1,098.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 16.1 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Staveley and Norbriggs Staveley had 960.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 9.5 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3. Dunston Dunston had 950 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 25 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Brookside and Walton Brookside and Walton had 918.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 11.9 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales