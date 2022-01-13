The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73 per cent in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.

Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.

Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a nine per cent rise from the week before.

Case numbers have fallen by 13 per cent in a week in Wales, nine per cent in London and four per cent in the East of England, indicating that the Omicron wave has peaked in these areas.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published and here is the situation in every area of Chesterfield up to January 6.

Images used are for illustration only.

1. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield had 2,721.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 0 per cent from the week before. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill had 2,675.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12.2 per cent from the week before. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South had 2,493.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 10.1 per cent from the week before. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Dunston Dunston had 2,457.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 4.9 per cent from the week before. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales