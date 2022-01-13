The North East has seen case numbers rocket by 73 per cent in a week, with the region now the worst affected part of the UK.
Official figures show it had a rate of 2,609.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 6, far higher than the peak of 2,043 per 100,000 seen in London in December.
Across the UK, there were 1.2 million positive test results in the week to January 6, a nine per cent rise from the week before.
Case numbers have fallen by 13 per cent in a week in Wales, nine per cent in London and four per cent in the East of England, indicating that the Omicron wave has peaked in these areas.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published and here is the situation in every area of Chesterfield up to January 6.
