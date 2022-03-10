They are also on the up in some neighbourhoods within Chesterfield.

There were 260,691 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 3, a two per cent increase on the week before.

Some 186 of the UK’s local authority areas (49 per cent) saw cases rise in the past week.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have also been published for the week to March 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chesterfield with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. New Whittington, Hollingwood and Barrow Hill New Whittington had 228.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 80 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Newbold Newbold had 393.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 76.5 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland had 257.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 76.5 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Inkersall Green and Duckmanton Inkersall Green and Duckmanton had 248.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 58.3 per cent from the week before. Image for illustration only. Photo: Google Photo Sales